Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

