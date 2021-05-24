Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $348.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $239.68 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

