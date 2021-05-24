Arweave (AR) Price Hits $15.24 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $509.09 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.24 or 0.00040428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00040223 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

