ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 159,925 Shares

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 159,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,246.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARYA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 706,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $8,389,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at $5,425,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $4,073,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at $2,833,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

