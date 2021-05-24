AscendEX (BitMax) Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00990906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.45 or 0.10783980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00085859 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

