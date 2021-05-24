Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Purchases $14,722.50 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Paul Schwichtenberg acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $14,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,970. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assertio by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
