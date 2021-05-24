Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Purchases $14,722.50 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Paul Schwichtenberg acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $14,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,970. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assertio by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

