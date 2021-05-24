AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 8,905.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,905.71 ($116.35).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,145 ($106.41) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,537.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,556.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

