AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.88.

AT&T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

