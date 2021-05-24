Audius One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.79 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $127.75 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00950021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.98 or 0.09765848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.