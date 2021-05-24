Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.25 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

