Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $569,362.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00376517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00181109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003547 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.42 or 0.00839492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,014,978 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

