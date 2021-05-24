Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

