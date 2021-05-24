Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0.9%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

About Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

