Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

About Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit