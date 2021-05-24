Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0253

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and $549,160.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00059543 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00380142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,444,124 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,917,779 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.