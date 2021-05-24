Band Protocol (BAND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.49 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $160.74 million and $88.49 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.84 or 0.00020595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

