Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

