Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 281,666 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 250.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of Virtu Financial worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

VIRT stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

