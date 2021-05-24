Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $10.55 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 356,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.