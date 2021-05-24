Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 7126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

