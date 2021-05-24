Barclays Begins Coverage on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $29.68 on Monday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

In other news, insider Jason A. Duva purchased 5,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

