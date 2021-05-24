Barclays Increases QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 444

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.33 ($5.32).

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

