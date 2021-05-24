Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.35

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

