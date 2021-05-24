Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.84 ($79.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Basf has a 12 month low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

