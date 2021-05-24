BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $145.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 120.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

