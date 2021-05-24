Beefy.Finance Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $762.18 or 0.02027414 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $54.88 million and $4.50 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00255426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00037723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

