Benchmark Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $16.33 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.66 or 0.00899944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.55 or 0.09066628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00082631 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 36,031,049 coins and its circulating supply is 12,121,723 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

