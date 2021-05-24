Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bentley Systems traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 52861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a PE ratio of 94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

