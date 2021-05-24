Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Comments


