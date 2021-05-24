Berenberg Bank Increases Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target to GBX 390

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LON HOTC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 379.90 ($4.96). The company had a trading volume of 35,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,502. The firm has a market cap of £477.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

