Berenberg Bank Increases Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target to GBX 390

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LON HOTC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 379.90 ($4.96). The company had a trading volume of 35,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,502. The firm has a market cap of £477.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit