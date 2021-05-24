Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of National Express Group stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 294.60 ($3.85). The company had a trading volume of 960,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.73. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05.

In related news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.