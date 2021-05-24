Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $106.59

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.59, but opened at $111.00. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 64,143 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

