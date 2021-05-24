BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 71,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,039. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

