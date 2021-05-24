BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group worth $74,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.