Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Biffa has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit