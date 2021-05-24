Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Biffa has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

