Bitcoin Interest Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $143,326.00 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00359634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00235301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00143831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009283 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

