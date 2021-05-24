Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,416.94

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $71,416.94 and $26.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.00968389 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,995,127 coins and its circulating supply is 9,995,123 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.