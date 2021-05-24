Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $226.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $221.75 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $905.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.25. 145,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,579 shares of company stock worth $3,686,347 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

