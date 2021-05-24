BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $69,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $860.77 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.00 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $820.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

