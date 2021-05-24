Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Blue Prism Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BPRMF opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

