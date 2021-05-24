Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs Purchases 2,500 Shares

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,981. The company has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a PE ratio of -41.30, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

