Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs Purchases 2,500 Shares

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,981. The company has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a PE ratio of -41.30, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.83.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
