Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. 6,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,843. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 million, a PE ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,484 shares of company stock worth $135,904. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
