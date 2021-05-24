Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. 6,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,843. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 million, a PE ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,484 shares of company stock worth $135,904. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.