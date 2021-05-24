Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,734 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

