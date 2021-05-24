Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 6,105 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 230.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth about $50,702,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cree by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 389,532 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

