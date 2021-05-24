Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE POR opened at $49.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

