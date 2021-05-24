Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $865,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $3,923,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.96 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.44.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNO. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

