Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $20,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after acquiring an additional 675,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after acquiring an additional 610,297 shares during the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.