Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,573,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 144.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

