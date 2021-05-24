BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

ZDV stock opened at C$18.53 on Monday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$13.32 and a 12-month high of C$18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.10.

