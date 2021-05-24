BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

ZDV stock opened at C$18.53 on Monday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$13.32 and a 12-month high of C$18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.10.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Dividend History for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit