BMO Capital Markets Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $82.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.93.
Shares of BERY opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.