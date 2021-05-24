BMO Capital Markets Boosts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $82.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of BERY opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

