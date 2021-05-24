BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 257,134 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1,054.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.43% of PRA Health Sciences worth $43,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $174.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,864. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.57.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

